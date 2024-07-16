NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Up 1%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.64 and last traded at $72.03. Approximately 5,327,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 11,221,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

