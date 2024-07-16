Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,864,300 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 4,084,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,214.3 days.
Nippon Steel Stock Performance
Shares of NISTF stock remained flat at $21.65 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73. Nippon Steel has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $25.22.
About Nippon Steel
