Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,864,300 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 4,084,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,214.3 days.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NISTF stock remained flat at $21.65 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73. Nippon Steel has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $25.22.

Get Nippon Steel alerts:

About Nippon Steel

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.