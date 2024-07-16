Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the June 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NPNYY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.92. 26,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.32. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

