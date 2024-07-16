Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Short Interest Update

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 812,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Nkarta by 1,887.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Trading Up 13.5 %

NASDAQ:NKTX traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.97. 997,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

Recommended Stories

