Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,652 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Northern Trust worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Northern Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,539,000 after buying an additional 394,855 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Northern Trust by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,783 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Northern Trust by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,002 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,485,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $105,665,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $90.34. 1,050,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.23. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.42.

Get Our Latest Report on NTRS

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.