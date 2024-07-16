NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.19. The company had a trading volume of 800,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,427. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $201.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.89.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

