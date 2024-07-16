NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 708 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,314 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $244,754,000 after acquiring an additional 916,772 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 213,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.87. 6,825,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,286,744. The company has a market capitalization of $176.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.