NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 738 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 61,036 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 14.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $68,379,000 after purchasing an additional 25,051 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 16.9% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.18.

American Express Stock Up 2.3 %

American Express stock traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.02. 3,052,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,955. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $244.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

