NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,943 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,552,000 after buying an additional 2,758,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,753,000 after acquiring an additional 121,154 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,956,000 after acquiring an additional 537,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $478,594,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,466 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.98. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.