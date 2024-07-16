NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106,144 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,947,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 824.6% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.04.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.91 on Monday, reaching $232.17. 2,074,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,124. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

