NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,343,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.91. 228,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $136.86.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3455 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.