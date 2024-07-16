NorthRock Partners LLC Has $17.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.5% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

EFA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,418,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,861,846. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

