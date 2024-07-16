NorthRock Partners LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,026,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 423,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,103,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,145,000 after buying an additional 52,451 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MLM traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $556.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,131. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.36. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

