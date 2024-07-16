NorthRock Partners LLC Has $465,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $60.64. 132,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,734. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $61.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

