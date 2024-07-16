NorthRock Partners LLC Has $553,000 Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $119,771,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 1,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 809,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,471,000 after acquiring an additional 741,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 1,389.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 784,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 731,869 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 4,482.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 633,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,903,000 after acquiring an additional 619,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 392,986 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of TECH stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.59. 58,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,327. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average is $72.73.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

