NorthRock Partners LLC Has $626,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.81. The stock had a trading volume of 215,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,322. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $94.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.3053 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

