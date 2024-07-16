NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 35.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 21.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 27.2% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 59,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Morgan Stanley cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.49. 150,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,668,357. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average of $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.