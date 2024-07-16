NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,314,068,000 after acquiring an additional 97,277 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,348,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,682,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $803,143,000 after acquiring an additional 126,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $592,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,414 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 967,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $289,711,000 after acquiring an additional 69,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.40. 92,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.80. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The company has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

