NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $205,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $761,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,936,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $478,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,353 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 710,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,347,000 after buying an additional 383,485 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 880.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,706,000 after acquiring an additional 264,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,183,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,346,000 after purchasing an additional 255,914 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.14.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.34. The company had a trading volume of 48,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,820. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.71 and its 200 day moving average is $236.72.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

