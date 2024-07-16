NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,462 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,845,958,000 after buying an additional 151,311 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after buying an additional 64,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,910,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,384,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,232,000 after acquiring an additional 169,072 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,375,000 after acquiring an additional 108,496 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $177.50. 1,529,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

