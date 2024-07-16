NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 436 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.38. 57,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,682. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.06. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $111.72.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

