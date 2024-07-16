NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 6,345 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $4.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.15. The stock had a trading volume of 48,841,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,336,773. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $218.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.10.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.