NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 212,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,997. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $214.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.61 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

