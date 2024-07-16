NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,772 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $221,817,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,969,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,034,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,290,000 after buying an additional 25,280 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 743,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after buying an additional 98,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 514,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,808,000 after buying an additional 59,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,885. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

