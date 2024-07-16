NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.17. 870,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,696. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.60. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.