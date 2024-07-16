NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.84.

NYSE USB traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307,140. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

