NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 23.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 527,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,032,000 after buying an additional 98,575 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Wedbush increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

IBM traded up $3.49 on Tuesday, hitting $186.37. The company had a trading volume of 347,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $133.10 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

