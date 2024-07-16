NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 159 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,503,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,674,006,000 after purchasing an additional 384,637 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after buying an additional 459,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,172,000 after acquiring an additional 145,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,986,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,330,000 after acquiring an additional 402,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $315.39. The stock had a trading volume of 37,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.77 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $275,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,488,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $275,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,488,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,634 shares of company stock valued at $14,515,238. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

