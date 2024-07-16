NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 190 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,908,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $67.70.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

