NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 342 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

Lennar Stock Up 4.2 %

LEN stock traded up $6.68 on Tuesday, hitting $165.86. 388,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,856. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $172.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,179,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,179,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 over the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

