NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 4,297 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intel by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intel by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140,835 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $952,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,250,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 39,804,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,287,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

