NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $233,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,705,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in IQVIA by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after buying an additional 1,597,003 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after buying an additional 606,333 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in IQVIA by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,675,000 after buying an additional 592,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.73.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.66. The stock had a trading volume of 47,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,240. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.91.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

