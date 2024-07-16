NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 396.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 56,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 31,648 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $80.44. 259,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,091. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

