Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.08

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 500843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWBI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 17.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,656.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $42,580.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,823 shares of the company's stock, valued at $130,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,433 shares of company stock worth $59,858 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,581,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,697,000 after buying an additional 78,513 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,568.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 580,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 564,827 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 146,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 57,015 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,712,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,729,000 after purchasing an additional 90,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 32,399 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

