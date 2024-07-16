Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,700 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 239,300 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Notable Labs from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Notable Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Notable Labs stock. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Notable Labs, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:NTBL Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 204,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Notable Labs makes up approximately 0.6% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Industry Ventures L.L.C. owned about 9.21% of Notable Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTBL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. 4,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,854. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. Notable Labs has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Notable Labs will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, develops predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient will clinically respond to their actual treatment.

