Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Lowered to $170.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Get Nucor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NUE

Nucor Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NUE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.52 and a 200-day moving average of $176.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Nucor by 5.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.