Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $50.20. 1,628,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,165. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average is $59.25.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. On average, analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

