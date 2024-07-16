NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.76.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $128.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,814,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,980,333,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,120,723 shares of company stock worth $494,991,341. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,728,354,000 after buying an additional 388,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in NVIDIA by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,516,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,703,149,000 after buying an additional 1,523,718 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.