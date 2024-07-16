Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in June

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,968,100 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 4,921,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,613.0 days.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OCDGF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

