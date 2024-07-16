OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of OceanaGold to a moderate buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.33.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OGC

OceanaGold Price Performance

TSE OGC opened at C$3.64 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.08 and a 12 month high of C$3.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.94.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of C$364.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.3147257 EPS for the current year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.