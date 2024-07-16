Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the June 15th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Performance

Okeanis Eco Tankers stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.48. 55,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69. The company has a market cap of $981.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.19 million. Analysts predict that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Okeanis Eco Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

