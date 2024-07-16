OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.68. 4,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.5728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.45. OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

