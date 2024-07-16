OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Update

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the June 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OneSoft Solutions Stock Performance

OneSoft Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,743. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. OneSoft Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.71.

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It also offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

