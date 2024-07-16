Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Optical Cable Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Optical Cable stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.67. 3,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Optical Cable has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 6.43%.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.