Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,355 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.07. 8,573,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,609,274. The company has a market cap of $394.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.88 and its 200-day moving average is $120.90.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 812,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,578,574 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.