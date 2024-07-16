Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
Shares of OGEN stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.50.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
