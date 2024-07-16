Orion (NYSE:OEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 854,293 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 372,958 shares.The stock last traded at $23.24 and had previously closed at $22.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). Orion had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.0207 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Orion’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,804.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Orion news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,694.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,804.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Orion by 27.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 757,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 161,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,618,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,444,000 after acquiring an additional 89,319 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

