Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Melius started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

OTIS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,096. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.57.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

