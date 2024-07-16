Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

NASDAQ PZZA traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,661. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 81.78%.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Insider Transactions at Papa John’s International

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,074,000 after buying an additional 166,246 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,724,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,850,000 after acquiring an additional 93,325 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,698,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,502,000 after purchasing an additional 192,149 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 944,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 932,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42,867 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

