Patrick Cimerola Sells 13,259 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE:CHH traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.50. 735,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

